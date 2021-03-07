Airbloc Market Cap Hits $3.83 Million (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Airbloc has a total market cap of $3.83 million and $104,148.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Airbloc token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Airbloc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00055410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $403.09 or 0.00793899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00059729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00030089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00041853 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc (CRYPTO:ABL) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Airbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Airbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.