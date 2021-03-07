Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,534 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 6,281 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 577.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.16.

AKAM stock opened at $97.13 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

