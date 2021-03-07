Akash Network Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last week, Akash Network has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for $5.44 or 0.00010798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a total market cap of $210.21 million and $1.24 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $233.46 or 0.00462989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00067228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00076293 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00080685 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00052157 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.57 or 0.00453292 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 123,812,169 coins and its circulating supply is 38,607,070 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

Akash Network Coin Trading

