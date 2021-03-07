Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Short Interest Up 26.7% in February

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the January 28th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS AKAAF opened at $85.01 on Friday. Aker ASA has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.19 and its 200 day moving average is $54.12.
About Aker ASA
Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Aker ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.