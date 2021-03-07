Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Short Interest Up 26.7% in February

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the January 28th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS AKAAF opened at $85.01 on Friday. Aker ASA has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.19 and its 200 day moving average is $54.12.

About Aker ASA

Aker ASA, an industrial investment company, operates in the oil and gas, maritime assets, and marine biotechnology sectors primarily in Norway and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. The company provides services, technologies, and product solutions for the oil and gas industry; provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the offshore oil and gas, as well as renewable industries; and explores for and produces oil and gas on the Norwegian continental shelf.

