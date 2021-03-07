Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Short Interest Down 17.2% in February

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the January 28th total of 207,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Alamo Group stock opened at $154.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Alamo Group has a twelve month low of $70.99 and a twelve month high of $163.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.23.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamo Group will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $40,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,750.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.