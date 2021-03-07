Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,327,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,614,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.63% of Alamos Gold worth $90,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 952,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 614,958 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 244,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 98,170 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 888,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 109,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 60,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGI opened at $7.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Laurentian reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

