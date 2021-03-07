Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.66.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGI shares. CSFB set a C$9.75 price target on Alamos Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$19.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

AGI traded up C$0.17 on Friday, hitting C$9.74. 1,108,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,627. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.43 and a 52 week high of C$15.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 26.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

In other Alamos Gold news, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.12 per share, with a total value of C$50,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$105,640.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

