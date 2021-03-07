Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,354,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 34,134 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Alaska Air Group worth $70,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

In other news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $59,840.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $292,244.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,163 shares of company stock worth $945,841. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $64.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $68.99.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

