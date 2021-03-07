Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) Shares Up 0.6% Following Dividend Announcement

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $56.35 and last traded at $56.35. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30.

Alaska Power & Telephone Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated electric and telephone services in rural portions of Alaska. It operates through Electric and Telecommunications segments. The Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric services, including hydroelectric and diesel generation facilities.

