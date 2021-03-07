Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,603 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.37% of Albemarle worth $58,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,344,000 after acquiring an additional 421,013 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,579,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 709.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 250,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,883,000 after purchasing an additional 219,147 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 950.0% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 109,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 99,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,676,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.48.

ALB opened at $143.88 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

