Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Reaches $0.0063 on Major Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $9.71 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00250598 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00057319 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00091176 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000697 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000572 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000083 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,037,987 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

