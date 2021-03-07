Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Alcoa worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,871,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000.

Several research analysts have commented on AA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.95.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.51. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $31.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

