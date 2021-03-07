Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 150,800 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the January 28th total of 186,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,401,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ALEAF stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. Aleafia Health has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46.
Aleafia Health Company Profile
Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Aleafia Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aleafia Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.