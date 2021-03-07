Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 150,800 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the January 28th total of 186,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,401,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ALEAF stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. Aleafia Health has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46.

Aleafia Health Company Profile

Aleafia Health Inc operates as an integrated cannabis health and wellness company. It produces a portfolio of products, including dried flower and pre-rolls, as well as oil drops and capsules, and oral sprays. The company offers its products under the Emblem and Symbl brands. It also operates a network of 25 medical cannabis clinics; and education centers.

