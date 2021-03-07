Algorand (ALGO) Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002180 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $2.48 billion and $322.33 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 3,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,256,394,404 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

