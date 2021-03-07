Algorand Price Reaches $1.11 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and approximately $315.93 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.07 or 0.00284933 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008247 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007909 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00068344 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $941.21 or 0.01861432 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 3,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,237,601,254 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

