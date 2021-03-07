Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Athos Capital Ltd

Athos Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 2.7% of Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 186,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,340,000 after acquiring an additional 99,224 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 22,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,856,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Shares of BABA traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.89. The stock had a trading volume of 15,988,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,401,811. The firm has a market cap of $632.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

