Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 0.9% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $41,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after buying an additional 1,431,788 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,613,000 after purchasing an additional 450,553 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after purchasing an additional 696,828 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,738 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

NYSE:BABA traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.89. The stock had a trading volume of 15,988,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,401,811. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.79. The company has a market capitalization of $632.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.