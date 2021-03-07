Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Tiger Pacific Capital LP

Tiger Pacific Capital LP raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 114.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,224 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 8.0% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $43,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,988,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,401,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $632.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

