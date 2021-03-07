All Sports Price Reaches $0.0048 on Exchanges (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One All Sports token can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. All Sports has a market capitalization of $7.19 million and approximately $442,393.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, All Sports has traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get All Sports alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00054951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.13 or 0.00772400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00027242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00059587 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00029813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00041297 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.