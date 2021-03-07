Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLE. Bank of America upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of ALLE traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Allegion has a 1-year low of $77.37 and a 1-year high of $121.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.40.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Allegion will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

