Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Holdings Boosted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 103.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,706 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.20% of Allegion worth $21,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,418,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,030,538,000 after acquiring an additional 754,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,411,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $436,305,000 after purchasing an additional 132,419 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,034,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,381,000 after purchasing an additional 176,967 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 177.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 670,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,340,000 after purchasing an additional 428,929 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 620,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,046 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

NYSE ALLE opened at $113.31 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $77.37 and a 12 month high of $121.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.40.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.