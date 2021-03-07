Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the January 28th total of 882,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 669,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.
Shares of ARLP opened at $5.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth $24,581,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter worth $66,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter worth $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.
Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.
