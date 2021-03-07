Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the January 28th total of 882,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 669,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of ARLP opened at $5.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth $24,581,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter worth $66,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter worth $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

