Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 3,256 Shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Wyndham Destinations worth $10,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WYND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.26.

Shares of WYND opened at $60.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -505.21 and a beta of 1.84. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $52.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.75.

Wyndham Destinations Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

