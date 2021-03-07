Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $115.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

