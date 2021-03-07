Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys New Position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 854,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.85% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $795,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000.

IPOE stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $28.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

