Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,239 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Old Republic International worth $9,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 1,286.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 56,785 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 43.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 56.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 22,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 42.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,958.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $268,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,010.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 1,852 shares of company stock valued at $36,576 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.76. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $20.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.