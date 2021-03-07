Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $9,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,182 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,443,000 after purchasing an additional 554,748 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 23.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,515,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,274,000 after buying an additional 61,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $7,322,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,825,874.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,169,565 shares of company stock worth $87,192,186 in the last three months. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $85.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.62. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $85.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

