Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,152 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of OGE Energy worth $10,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resource Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 43,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on OGE. Barclays downgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Further Reading: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.