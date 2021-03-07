Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $53.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.05. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.