Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $10.36 Million Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,386 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of Bunge worth $10,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. Barclays increased their price target on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

BG stock opened at $77.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.01. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

In other news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $3,831,356.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,865,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,099,256.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardo Hees bought 6,400 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.32 per share, for a total transaction of $507,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,549. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,655 shares of company stock worth $4,051,274. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

