Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $10.38 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 67,627 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $112.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $116.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 41.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

