Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $10.61 Million Holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of CoreLogic worth $10,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLGX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 62,013 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 337.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 382.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,866 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLGX opened at $79.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.69. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $90.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $467.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLGX. Truist lowered CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreLogic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

