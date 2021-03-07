Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $8.96 Million Stock Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 779,271 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of VEREIT worth $8,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VEREIT stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.77 and a 52-week high of $44.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.54.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.