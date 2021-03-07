Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $9.31 Million Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 281,521 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of Ally Financial worth $9,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at $29,340,368.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.35.

NYSE ALLY opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $44.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

