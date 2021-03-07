Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of NovoCure worth $9,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 150.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist raised their price target on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.56.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $32,722,954.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,587 shares in the company, valued at $47,466,777.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,708 shares of company stock valued at $44,534,861. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $129.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.60 and a 200 day moving average of $137.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 680.46 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $194.75.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

