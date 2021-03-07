Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,105 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.20% of Rexnord worth $9,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,534,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,536,000 after buying an additional 643,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,371,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,759,000 after buying an additional 102,584 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 7.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,279,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after buying an additional 153,658 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 16.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,567,000 after buying an additional 197,895 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth about $52,482,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RXN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $47.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 17.91%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

