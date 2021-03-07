Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of Fate Therapeutics worth $9,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,642,000 after purchasing an additional 104,907 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,016,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 12.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,978 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 567,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 537,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,890,000 after acquiring an additional 55,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FATE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.59.

FATE opened at $83.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.70. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 69,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $8,074,116.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,725,251.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 327,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $27,999,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,651 shares of company stock worth $25,943,119. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.