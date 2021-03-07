Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New Investment in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 827,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,114,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.30% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $848,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $2,918,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $554,000.

Get CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $13.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on industries, including the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.