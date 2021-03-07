Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New Investment in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 663,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.51% of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,679,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $2,584,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $1,213,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000.

Get Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of BFT opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.67. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial technology, or information and business services. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.