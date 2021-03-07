Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,581 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of FLIR Systems worth $10,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLIR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 527.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,324,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,054,000 after buying an additional 1,113,436 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 591,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,926,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLIR stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.71.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

FLIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair cut shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.86.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

