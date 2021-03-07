Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 105,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of 8X8 worth $9,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in 8X8 by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in 8X8 by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 133,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in 8X8 by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in 8X8 by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in 8X8 by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $32.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The company had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 16,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $507,023.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,806.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 19,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $588,887.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,256 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,312 shares of company stock worth $2,530,739 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.96.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

