Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.20% of Thor Industries worth $10,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 619,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,622,000 after purchasing an additional 161,713 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,986,000 after purchasing an additional 106,181 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1,565.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,464,000 after purchasing an additional 389,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,776,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 247,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,979,000 after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,271 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on THO. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $126.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $132.12.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

