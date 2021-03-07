Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Post worth $10,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Post by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,159,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,702,000 after buying an additional 647,655 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Post by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 755,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,930,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Post by 1,301.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 139,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after buying an additional 129,880 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,333,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Post by 2,479.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on POST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

POST stock opened at $103.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.35. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.97 and a 52 week high of $104.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.77 and its 200 day moving average is $93.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,449.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.