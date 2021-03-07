Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,010 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.22% of RLI worth $10,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 21.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in RLI by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in RLI during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLI alerts:

Shares of RLI stock opened at $109.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.37 and a 200-day moving average of $96.78. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $66.02 and a one year high of $110.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Several analysts have weighed in on RLI shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.