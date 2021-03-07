Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 11,393 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,038,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,393 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.26% of Valley National Bancorp worth $10,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLY. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 925.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

Shares of VLY opened at $12.99 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

In other news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

