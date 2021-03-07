Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,228,612 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,228,612 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of First American Financial worth $9,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,585,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,979 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,147,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,876,000 after acquiring an additional 452,768 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,223 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,616,000 after acquiring an additional 204,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 29.1% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 856,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,584,000 after acquiring an additional 192,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. Research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

