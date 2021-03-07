Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 171,052 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 171,052 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $10,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PB opened at $77.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.07 and its 200 day moving average is $62.60. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $77.38.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.70.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

