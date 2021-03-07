Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 199,680 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,680 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $9,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The firm had revenue of $540.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTCH. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $31.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

