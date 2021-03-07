Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,483 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.08% of QIAGEN worth $9,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QGEN. FIL Ltd raised its stake in QIAGEN by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,763 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QIAGEN by 52,449.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 659,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,466,000 after purchasing an additional 658,245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QIAGEN by 905.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,729,000 after purchasing an additional 650,114 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,767,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QIAGEN by 2,750.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after purchasing an additional 358,951 shares during the period. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.37.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on QGEN. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Monday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded QIAGEN to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.