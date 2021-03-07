Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,010 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.26% of ONE Gas worth $10,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,294,000 after acquiring an additional 183,239 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in ONE Gas by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 817,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after acquiring an additional 175,279 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ONE Gas by 30.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 799,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after acquiring an additional 184,890 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 781,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,991,000 after purchasing an additional 200,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 734,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,367,000 after purchasing an additional 85,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.